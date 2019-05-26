Video

At least two people have died after a tornado struck in El Reno, Oklahoma at about 22:30 local time (03:30 GMT) on Saturday.

It destroyed a hotel and damaged a mobile home park.

The incident on Saturday follows a week of tornadoes, severe rain and flooding in states in the Southern Plains and Midwest regions.

The recent spate of extreme weather has been blamed for at least nine deaths across the region, the Associated Press reports.

