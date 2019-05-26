Media player
Rescued hiker: 'I chose life'
Amanda Eller was found alive more than two weeks after she went missing on Maui, Hawaii.
Family and friends had launched an intense search effort and offered a cash reward for her safe return.
Ms Eller, who had been hiking, was found on Friday when she waved down a rescue helicopter.
26 May 2019
