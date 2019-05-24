Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why did a stranger break into a house to clean it?
Nate came home to the smell of cleaning products and toilet paper roses. He doesn't know who did it.
-
24 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-48404001/why-did-a-stranger-break-into-a-house-to-clean-itRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window