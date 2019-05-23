'Trump needs intervention' vs 'Crazy Nancy'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pelosi says Trump 'needs intervention', he calls her 'Crazy Nancy'
US President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have traded insults questioning each other's mental stability.
-
23 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-48386303/pelosi-says-trump-needs-intervention-he-calls-her-crazy-nancyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window