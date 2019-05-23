Media player
Not your average police chase: Stolen motorhome causes chaos in Los Angeles
The motorhome heist caused at least six traffic collisions and three people were sent to hospital for minor injuries.
But the driver wasn't the only passenger - two dogs were also seen in the front seat - and one made a daring leap in traffic.
23 May 2019
