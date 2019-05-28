What does a $75 cup of coffee taste like?
Klatch Coffee in San Francisco is offering a $75 cup of coffee made from award winning beans grown in Panama.

The beans - called Elida Geisha Natural - sold for $803 per pound and holds the record for the most expensive coffee in the world.

