Homes hanging over river bank in US
Homes hanging over river bank in Oklahoma

Residents have been evacuated in Oklahoma after severe flooding left homes hanging over the edge of a river bank.

Extreme weather has hit the US in recent days with tornadoes sweeping across states including Texas and Kansas.

  • 23 May 2019
