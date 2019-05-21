'Is this real?'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Is this real?'

Dwytt Lewis is one of the 400 Morehouse College graduates whose entire student loan debt is being wiped.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 21 May 2019