How it feels to have your student loan wiped

Morehouse College student: 'I want to change the world'
Dwytt Lewis is one of the 400 Morehouse College graduates whose entire student loan debt is being wiped by billionaire philanthropist Robert F Smith.
Mr Smith, 56, is the founder of the private equity firm Vista Equity Partners and one of the nation's most prominent African-American philanthropists.
His net worth is estimated to be around $5bn - making him the wealthiest black American, ahead of Oprah Winfrey.
20 May 2019
Share
