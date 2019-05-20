Media player
'US now in isolation over Iran' - former intelligence chief
James Clapper, former director of US national intelligence, says the US is now in isolation over Iran, as tensions continue to grow between the two countries.
Mr Clapper worked under President Barack Obama, who helped to negotiate the Iran nuclear deal, or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
President Donald Trump abandoned the landmark agreement in May 2018 and in November that year, he reinstated sanctions targeting both Iran and states that trade with it.
20 May 2019
