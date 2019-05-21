Media player
Martin Tower, former Bethlehem Steel headquarters, demolished
It took just 16 seconds to bring down 16,000 tonnes of steel, as the defunct Bethlehem Steel company's former headquarters was demolished on Sunday. The 21-storey structure in Pennsylvania was opened in 1972, but had been vacant for the past 12 years.
21 May 2019
