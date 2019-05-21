Video

It took just 16 seconds to bring down 16,000 tonnes of steel, as the defunct Bethlehem Steel company's former headquarters was demolished on Sunday. The 21-storey structure in Pennsylvania was opened in 1972, but had been vacant for the past 12 years.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.