Window cleaners rescued from swinging lift
Two window cleaners have been rescued from a metal basket which was swinging out of control near the top of a 50-storey building in Oklahoma.

Reports said the crane at the Devon Tower was unstable and the incident took place in high winds.

The basket smashed several windows before emergency responders stabilised the crane and lowered it down.

Oklahoma City Fire Deparment said the two workers were being checked for injuries.

  • 15 May 2019
