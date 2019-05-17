New Statue of Liberty Museum opens

Media player
State of Liberty: A look inside the new museum
A new museum exploring the history and impact of the iconic Statue of Liberty has opened on New York's Ellis Island.
The museum, next to the statue itself takes people all the way back to its creation in Paris where it was made to mark 100 years since the Declaration of Independence and the historic alliance between the US and France.
The Travel Show's Lucy Hedges finds out more and meets Stephen Briganti, President of the Statue of Liberty - Ellis Island Foundation.
17 May 2019
