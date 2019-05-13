Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Giving birth in the UK vs US: What happens next?
The Duchess of Sussex isn't the only new mother this month. Meet Natalie from the UK and Brittany from the US to find out how their experiences differ on either side of the Atlantic.
-
13 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-48262261/giving-birth-in-the-uk-vs-us-what-happens-nextRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window