When misinformation leads to death threats

When misinformation online leads to death threats
Ethan Lindenberger, Tun Khin and Jessikka Aro have all had false information spread about them on social media sites, which has led to harassment and even death threats.
They spoke about their stories as they came face-to-face with tech companies in Silicon Valley to try and tackle the problem.
By Cody Godwin and Dave Lee
13 May 2019
Share
