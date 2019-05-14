Why this restaurant gives out free food

Media player
Why this US restaurant owner gives out free meals
Washington DC restaurant owner Kazi Mannan experienced poverty growing up in Pakistan. Now he wants to help those in need.
Video by Hannah Long-Higgins and Vruti Venkatesan
14 May 2019
