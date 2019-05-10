'He died a legend'
School shooting victim 'died a legend'

Kendrick Castillo died after lunging at one of the attackers during Tuesday's shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in Colorado.

The 18-year-old, and two other students, are credited with helping to save their classmates' lives.

