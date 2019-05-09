Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Shoot them': Trump laughs off supporter's migrant comment
US President Donald Trump laughs off a supporter's suggestion of how to deal with migrants at the border, during his rally at Panama City Beach, Florida, on Wednesday evening.
-
09 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-48218887/shoot-them-trump-laughs-off-supporter-s-migrant-commentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window