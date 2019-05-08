Joint graduation surprise for mum and son

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Joint graduation surprise for mother and son
Sharonda Wilson chose to miss her own graduation, as it was on the same day as her son's. But their two universities had a plan in store.
-
08 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window