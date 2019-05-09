Ride-share drivers unite in US strike

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Apps off: Ride-share drivers on strike across the US
As Uber prepares for an estimated $90 billion IPO, some of its drivers hit the streets in protest against the company and other ride-sharing apps, which they say have made it impossible to earn a living.
-
09 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-48209117/apps-off-ride-share-drivers-on-strike-across-the-usRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window