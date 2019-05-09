Ride-share drivers unite in US strike
Apps off: Ride-share drivers on strike across the US

As Uber prepares for an estimated $90 billion IPO, some of its drivers hit the streets in protest against the company and other ride-sharing apps, which they say have made it impossible to earn a living.

