US warns UK over Huawei 'security risks'

Speaking in London at a press conference after a meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US had "made its views well known" on Huawei's potential role in the UK's 5G network.

He said the US must protect its operations from "security risks" and ensure data partners were "trusted".

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said the UK would never compromise its ability to share intelligence with the US, following confidential leaks from a security meeting last month.

Mr Hunt insisted no decision had been taken on whether to involve the Chinese technology firm Huawei in the development of the UK's next generation broadband services.