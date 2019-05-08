Sandra Bland filmed her arrest

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Video shows Sandra Bland's view of arrest
Sandra Bland was pulled over and arrested in Texas in 2015. Three days later, she was found dead in her jail cell. The 28-year-old's phone footage of her arrest has now emerged.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
08 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window