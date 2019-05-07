Video shows Sandra Bland's view of arrest
Video

Sandra Bland: Her phone video of arrest emerges

Sandra Bland was pulled over and arrested in 2015 for failing to signal a lane change. She was found dead three days later in her Texas jail cell.

The 28-year-old recorded part of her own arrest on her phone, and the video has now emerged.

