Video shows Sandra Bland's view of arrest

Sandra Bland: Her phone video of arrest emerges
Sandra Bland was pulled over and arrested in 2015 for failing to signal a lane change. She was found dead three days later in her Texas jail cell.
The 28-year-old recorded part of her own arrest on her phone, and the video has now emerged.
07 May 2019
