Tiger Woods awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom
President Trump has given the highest award given to citizens in the United States to Tiger Woods.
Mr Turmp described the golfer as one of the best athletes in history.
The award follows success on the course for Woods, after he won his first major title in 11 years at the 2019 Masters.
07 May 2019
