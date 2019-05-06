Tennis ball-sized hail hits Great Plains

Media player
Severe storms roll across the US Great Plains
Parts of the US Great Plains were hit with large pieces of hail and tornadoes over the weekend, and more severe weather is expected in the coming days.
06 May 2019
