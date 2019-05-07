Media player
Video
A pearl as you've never seen it before
The Giga Pearl weighs 27kg (60lbs) and insurers say it is worth up to $200m. But its owner is in no rush to sell it, for very personal reasons.
Video by Dan Lytwyn
07 May 2019
