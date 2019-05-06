Why visit 419 national parks in one long trip?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A man who visited 419 US national parks in one long trip
After his father died of cancer, Mikah Meyer decided to take time out and go on an ambitious three-year trip.
He sang in churches to help fund his trip and embraced his LGBT identity on social media - with mixed results.
Video by Morgan Gisholt Minard
06 May 2019
