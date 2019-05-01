Media player
Attorney General Barr defends his Mueller report summary
US Attorney General William Barr has defended his four-page summary of the Russia investigation.
It's after Special Counsel Robert Mueller told Mr Barr in March that the four-page summary lacked "context".
01 May 2019
