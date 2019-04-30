'Venezuela is in an irreversible process'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Venezuela is in a politically irreversible process'
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido's envoy to the US, Carlos Vecchio, has said that "change will come any time soon" in the country.
Thousands of people are demonstrating on the streets, as Mr Guaido attempts to bring an end to President Nicolas Maduro's rule.
-
30 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-48114471/venezuela-is-in-a-politically-irreversible-processRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window