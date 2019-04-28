One dead after US synagogue shooting

Media player
US synagogue shooting: One dead, three wounded
One woman has died and three more people have been injured following a shooting at a synagogue in Poway, north of San Diego, California.
A 19-year-old man has been arrested after surrendering to police.
28 Apr 2019
