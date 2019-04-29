'I am proud to be a gay son of God'
Mormon comes out as 'gay son of God' in graduation speech

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hasn't always tolerated gay people, but Matt Easton says he was supported when he came out during his graduation speech at a Mormon university.

