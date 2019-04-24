Media player
Amal Clooney: 'Justice is not inevitable'
International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney has been speaking to the United Nations Security Council about tackling sexual violence in war.
The council was voting on a resolution, which passed in diluted form due to the Trump administration's opposition to abortion.
Mrs Clooney was speaking on behalf of Yazidi women and girls who have suffered at the hands of Isis men - including Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad, who was sat next to her.
24 Apr 2019
