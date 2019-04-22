Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
University student creates first aid kit for mental health
Tina Chan developed the PASS Kit after experiencing anxiety and depression while at college. The University of Waterloo in Canada now provides a kit to all first-year students.
-
22 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-48015873/university-student-creates-first-aid-kit-for-mental-healthRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window