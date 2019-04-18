William Barr delivers report
The long-awaited Mueller report into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election campaign is due to be released to Congress on Thursday.

Some of the information gathered by the special counsel Robert Mueller will be not be made public.

US Attorney General William Barr is giving a press conference ahead of its publication amid accusations from Congressional Democrats that he is attempting to spin the findings.

