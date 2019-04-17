Media player
Sol Pais: Denver school threat suspect found dead
An 18-year-old woman suspected of making threats to Denver-area schools has been found dead.
Sol Pais was reportedly obsessed with the 1999 Columbine high school massacre.
The alleged threat led to school closures, affecting more than 400,000 students, and a hunt for the woman.
17 Apr 2019
These are external links and will open in a new window