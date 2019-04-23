Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Five numbers that explain the US border crisis
As the number of migrant arrivals at the US southern border increases, the Trump administration has taken measures with an aim to deter the migration. Now, US Attorney General William Barr has moved to expand indefinite detention for asylum seekers who have proven a credible fear for their safety. Here's what you need to know about what's going on.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
23 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-47968365/five-numbers-that-explain-the-us-border-crisisRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window