Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'People think we're hillbillies - we're not'
What do Americans think of their fellow citizens in other states?
We asked people in the city of Lewisburg, West Virginia, what people say about them.
-
21 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window