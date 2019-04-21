'People think we're hillbillies but we're not'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'People think we're hillbillies - we're not'

What do Americans think of their fellow citizens in other states?

We asked people in the city of Lewisburg, West Virginia, what people say about them.

  • 21 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Is now the best time to be a young American?