Five numbers that explain US border crisis
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Five numbers that explain US border crisis

As the number in migrant arrivals at the US southern border increases, the Trump administration has taken measures in an aim to deter the migration. Now, US Attorney General William Barr has moved to expand indefinite detention for asylum seekers who have proven a credible fear for their safety.

Here's what you need to know.

Video by Angélica M Casas

  • 17 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Cellist Yo-Yo Ma plays Bach at US border