Rival rallies for Trump and Omar

Ilhan Omar: Rival rallies for Trump and congresswoman
Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar's supporters have come out after US President Donald Trump's tweet about her discussing the 9/11 attacks.
Supporters of Mr Trump held a rival rally, as he visited the state on Monday.
16 Apr 2019
