Trump: 'No cathedral like Notre-Dame'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

President Trump: 'No cathedral in world like Notre-Dame'

US President Donald Trump reacts to the fire at the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, while at a roundtable event in Burnsville, Minnesota.

Read more: Notre-Dame cathedral on fire in Paris

  • 15 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Massive flames at Notre-Dame