There's a reason this court is run by women
Sex workers who come before this all-female court in New York City are being treated differently from workers in other parts of the US.
The Queens Human Trafficking Intervention Court offers an intervention programme that clears the defendant of her charges. It's the subject of a new documentary called Blowin' Up.
Video by Hannah Long-Higgins
16 Apr 2019
