Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What Trump has said about Wikileaks
US President Donald Trump said Wikileaks was "not his thing", when asked about the site on the day co-founder Julian Assange was arrested.
Was it ever Trump's "thing"? We look in the archives to see.
-
12 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window