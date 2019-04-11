'Dust devil'
'Dust devil' rips roof in California skate park

CCTV footage from Fairfield in California shows a "dust devil" ripping off part of a roof in a skate park.

A person also appears to get caught in the whirlwind, but no injuries were reported.

