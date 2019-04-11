'Dust devil' rips roof in skate park

Media player
'Dust devil' rips roof in California skate park
CCTV footage from Fairfield in California shows a "dust devil" ripping off part of a roof in a skate park.
A person also appears to get caught in the whirlwind, but no injuries were reported.
11 Apr 2019
