Tiger toothache
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tiger toothache

Even big cats require a trip to the dentist. Kierhan, a 300lb (136kg) tiger at an Indiana feline sanctuary, needs a root canal treatment.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 10 Apr 2019