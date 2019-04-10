'If you wish to leave, you may'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'If you wish to leave, you may'

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was testifying to Congress when he told the committee chair, Ms Waters, that he would be late for his next meeting.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 10 Apr 2019