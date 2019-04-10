'If you wish to leave, you may'
US Congresswoman Maxine Waters clashes with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin over when he can leave a hearing.

Mr Mnuchin was testifying to the House Financial Services Committee when he told the chair, Ms Waters, that he would be late for his next meeting.

  • 10 Apr 2019
