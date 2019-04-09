California officer saves choking baby
California officer saves choking baby

Officer Cappell responded to a call of a choking baby in Culver City, California. Upon arriving, the baby's older sister led him to the car where her mother struggled to help her sister breathe.

  • 09 Apr 2019
