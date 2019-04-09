'Losing everything has made me stronger'

Video

In November 2018, the so-called Camp Fire swept through Butte County, California, destroying the town of Paradise.

While officials estimate it could take a decade to fully rebuild the town, five months later life is slowly starting to return.

The BBC met up with one family who lost their homes in Paradise to see what life looks like after surviving the most destructive fire in California history.

