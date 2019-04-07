'I turned my scars into artwork'

Video

Kintsugi is the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold lacquer, making damage and repair part of an object's history, rather than something to disguise.

Instagrammer Isabella Santa Maria grew up with facial scars following a childhood accident.

She decided to apply the principle of kintsugi to her own injuries in an effort to come to terms with them.

